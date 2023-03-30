Disney Blocks DeSantis Takeover of Reedy Creek With Stealth, Last-Minute Rule Changes
Published
Just before Florida Republicans passed a law in February that formally stripped Disney of control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the company got some payback when it pushed through several very restrictive rule changes that effectively renders the region’s new board powerless. The new…
#florida #republicans #disney #kingcharlesiii #reedycreek #waltdisneyworld #disneyworld #rondesantis #lgbtq #desantis