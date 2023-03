said on Wednesday it would lay off about 6% of its workforce and reduce office space, making it the first major videogame publisher to announce job cuts. Technology firms have led the latest round of layoffs as U.S. companies brace for a potential economic downturn amid rising interest rates…



#electronicartsinc #metaplatformsinc #ea #andrewwilson #sims #wilson #circana #electronicarts #starwars #warnerbrosdiscovery