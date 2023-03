said on Wednesday a $7,500 tax credit in place since January will be reduced for its Model 3 ear-wheel drive by March 31, subject to guidance due this week from the U.S. Treasury Department on the sources of battery components. The Treasury Department is due to issue guidance on sourcing of…



#teslainc #model3 #ustreasurydepartment #treasurydepartment #tesla #treasury #fordmotorfn #volkswagen #vowgp #lavanyaahire