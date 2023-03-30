Russia detains Wall Street Journal reporter on suspicion of spying
Evan Gershkovich, a US national, is accused of a crime that carries a 20-year sentence
Evan Gershkovich was working for the Wall Street Journal, which is "deeply concerned" for his safety.
Russia’s top security agency says a reporter for the Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges. The Federal..