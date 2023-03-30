PSG ‘Increasingly Pessimistic’ On Lionel Messi Contract Renewal Complicated By Financial Fair Play
Published
Paris Saint Germain are "increasingly pessimistic" about Lionel Messi renewing his contract with them this summer, respected French sports publication L'Equipe has reported. Messi becomes a free agent on June 30, less than a week after his 36th birthday. When he joined the Ligue 1 giants from FC…
#parissaintgermain #fc #psg #jorgemessi #qatar #parcdesprinces #kylianmbappe #neymar #intermiami #mls