A train reportedly derailed in western Minnesota on Thursday, causing residents of the community of Raymond in Kandiyohi County to be evacuated. Minnesota local news station KNSI reported that numerous cars of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed on the western edge of Raymond, a city of…



#minnesota #raymond #kandiyohicounty #knsi #prinsburg #unitychurch #kstp #chrisegert #westernminnesota #sheriffoffice