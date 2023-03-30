“Baseball Is Just Beautiful”: Pedro Martinez on MLB’s New Era, and Why the Sport Is More than Math

Pedro Martinez's broadcasting career has been built on pedigree and personality. As one of the preeminent pitchers of his generation, Martinez, now 51, brings a sense of authority to his jobs as a studio analyst for TBS and MLB Network. And as a regular supplier of killer quotes dating back to his…



#pedromartinez #tbs #mlbnetwork #baberuth #worldbaseballclassic #shoheiohtani #miketrout #worldseries #houstonastros #philadelphiaphillies