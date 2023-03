Social media users have been teasing actress Gwyneth Paltrow over her ski crash trial. The Shakespeare in Love star, 50, is appearing in court in Park City, Utah after she was sued for allegedly causing a ski collision that left a retired optometrist with severe injuries. Terry Sanderson, 76,…



#gwynethpaltrow #parkcity #utah #terrysanderson #goop #deervalleyresort #paltrow #twitter #sanderson #kristinvanorman