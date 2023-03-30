Rand Paul Breaks With GOP to Slam ‘National Strategy to Permanently Lose Elections’ By Banning TikTok

Rand Paul Breaks With GOP to Slam ‘National Strategy to Permanently Lose Elections’ By Banning TikTok

Upworthy

Published

Photo by Michael Brochstein/Sipa US via AP Images Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) dissented from many of his Republican colleagues by arguing they should abandon their effort to have TikTok banned in the United States. Paul wrote an opinion piece for Louisville’s Courier-Journal that began with his…

#apimages #randpaul #tiktok #louisville #courierjournal #republicans #mediaapps #democrats #bytedance #firstamendment

Full Article