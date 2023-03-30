116m Brexit festival saw just a fraction of visitors and income predicted

At a cost of £116.8m to the taxpayer, the Unboxed science and arts festival was supposed to bring the the UK together in a post-Brexit love-fest and enhance our international reputation: to “showcase what makes our country great today”. The final evaluation, however, has found that the festival…



#unboxed #theresamay #jacobreesmogg #festival2022ltd #northernireland #wales #scotland #countryfile #tourdemoon #southampton