Russia has arrested Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, claiming to have caught the U.S. citizen spying “red-handed.” Gershkovich, 31, who works at the Journal’s Moscow bureau, was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg on Wednesday while on a reporting trip, the Journal…



#evangershkovich #journal #moscow #uralmountains #yekaterinburg #soviet #kgb #russian #tass #kremlin