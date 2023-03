Country superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are set to host this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards this May. It’s a return for Parton who co-hosted last year with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, but will be the first time Brooks has hosted an awards show. “I am thrilled to host the ACM…



#dollyparton #garthbrooks #parton #jimmieallen #gabbybarrett #brooks #acmawards #primevideocenter #frisco #amazon