Drag Race Universe FAST Channel Launches on Amazon Freevee

Blue Ant Media and World of Wonder have launch free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel Drag Race Universe on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. Programming launch highlights on the Drag Race Universe channel include: “Canada’s Drag Race” seasons 2 and 3 (19 x 60’), “RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs The…



#blueantmedia #worldofwonder #dragrace #amazonfreevee #rupaulsdragrace #holland #dragraceespana #dragracephilippines #dragracefrance #dragraceitalia