The trial of Gwyneth Paltrow, actress and lifestyle architect, versus Terry Sanderson, retired optometrist, is in its second week. At stake is the answer to who skied into whom on an exclusive slope in Utah, and $300,000, the amount for which Sanderson is suing Paltrow (Paltrow, in turn,…



#gwynethpaltrow #terrysanderson #utah #lawcrime #courttv #succession #hbo #venn #deervalley #prada