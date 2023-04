One of the biggest conundrums Manchester United face this summer is the future of David de Gea. With his current contract, which is nets him around £375,000 per week, expiring in the summer, the Red Devils have a major decision to make heading into next season. Fans are split on the issue of…



#manchesterunited #daviddegea #reddevils #spaniard #degea #degeas #eriktenhag #pepguardiola #manchestercity #joehart