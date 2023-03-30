‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley Released Early From Prison After Jan. 6 Conviction

Jacob Chansley—whose horned fur hat, American flag face paint and bare chest made him one of the most recognizable Jan. 6 rioters—was released from prison and sent to a halfway house earlier than scheduled this week, which some right-wing figures are celebrating as a victory following a push for…



#jacobchansley #ahalfwayhouse #scotttaylor #arizona #phoenix #chansley #qanon #capitol #senatedais #albertwatkins