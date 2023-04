Don’t say RIP to the work-from-home era quite yet. A new Pew Research Center analysis, released with a broader report on worker satisfaction, finds that hybrid work schedules are rising, but roughly a third of workers whose jobs can be done remotely say they still work from home full-time. mid…



#rip #pewresearchcenter #julianahorowitz #pew #americantrendspanel #stanforduniversitys #nicholasbloom #bloom #linkedin #wfh