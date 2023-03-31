Kylian Mbappe Tells Real Madrid He Will Join In 2024 And Leave Paris Saint Germain

Paris Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has told Real Madrid he will join them in 2024, AS has reported, which could complicate Lionel Messi's potential return to FC Barcelona. The 24-year-old looked all set to swap the French capital for its Spanish counterpart on a free transfer last year.…



#parissaintgermain #kylianmbappe #realmadrid #fc #barcelona #spanish #mbappe #parcdesprinces #qatari #soccerplayers