FC Barcelona Confirm Talks With Lionel Messi To Sign Player From Paris Saint Germain

FC Barcelona Confirm Talks With Lionel Messi To Sign Player From Paris Saint Germain

Upworthy

Published

FC Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste has confirmed that the club has contacted Lionel Messi about a possible return to the club this summer. Messi famously left Barca in tears in the summer of 2021. As a free agent, he walked to Paris Saint Germain and signed a two-year contract which expires on…

#fc #barcelona #rafayuste #barca #parissaintgermain #parcdesprinces #mundodeportivo #neymar #kylianmbappe #spain

Full Article