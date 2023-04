‘Say Say Say’ What? Kygo on His Energetic Remake of Michael Jackson & Paul McCartney’s Classic

Kygo has remixed real-deal icons including Whitney Houston, Tina Turner and Donna Summer. On Friday (March 31), he’s adding another set of all-time artists to the list with his remake of Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson‘s 1983 classic, “Say Say Say.” The project was a year in the making, with…



#whitneyhouston #tinaturner #donnasummer #paulmccartney #michaeljacksons #saysaysay #norwegian #paulmccartneys #michaeljackson #jackson