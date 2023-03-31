Gary Clark Jr. to Perform Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute at 2023 CMT Music Awards

Four-time Grammy winner and Austin native Gary Clark Jr. has been added to the performers lineup for the 2023 CMT Music Awards. He’ll be delivering a tribute to the Texas blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan. Related How to Watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards 03/31/2023 Clark’s performance joins the…



#grammy #garyclarkjr #cmtmusicawards #stevierayvaughan #lynyrdskynyrd #carrieunderwood #dariusrucker #carlypearce #kanebrown #kelseaballerini