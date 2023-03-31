Can ‘A Thousand And One’ With Teyana Taylor Spin Sundance Grand Jury Prize Into Box Office Bucks?

As the new crop of 2023 festival favorites roll out, Focus Features presents A Thousand And One in over 900 carefully curated theaters, testing the appetite for specialty fare at a challenging moment. Short film and video director A.V. Rockwell’s feature-length debut stars Teyana Taylor as…



#focusfeatures #avrockwell #teyanataylor #inez #newyorkcity #deadlines #rottentomatoes #barryjenkins #moonlight #focus