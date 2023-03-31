Can ‘A Thousand And One’ With Teyana Taylor Spin Sundance Grand Jury Prize Into Box Office Bucks?
Published
As the new crop of 2023 festival favorites roll out, Focus Features presents A Thousand And One in over 900 carefully curated theaters, testing the appetite for specialty fare at a challenging moment. Short film and video director A.V. Rockwell’s feature-length debut stars Teyana Taylor as…
#focusfeatures #avrockwell #teyanataylor #inez #newyorkcity #deadlines #rottentomatoes #barryjenkins #moonlight #focus