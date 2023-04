Chris Pratt Responds To Super Mario Bros. Backlash With One Request The Mushroom Kingdom is under attack and only one man can save the day — Mario. This video game icon is getting another shot at the big screen after the '90s live-action film didn't exactly meet fan expectations. While it might…



#chrisprattresponds #mushroomkingdom #galaxy #chrispratt #extra #supermariobrosmovie #nintendo