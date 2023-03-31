Seattle-based crypto exchange Bittrex shuts down its US operations, saying funds should be withdrawn by April 30, but will continue to operate Bittrex Global

American cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex today announced that it would wind down its U.S. operations. In a Friday statement, the exchange said that customer funds were safe and should be withdrawn by April 30, while trading will continue for clients until April 14. The statement added that it…



#bittrex #bittrexglobal #richielai #seattle #coingecko #uniswap #orca #kraken #coinbase #cftc