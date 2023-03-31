No Evidence Offshore Wind Development Killing Whales 

Q: Is the development of offshore wind energy farms in the U.S. killing whales?



A: Whales have been dying at an unusual rate along the Atlantic Coast since 2016, often from ship strikes or entanglements with fishing gear. Federal agencies and experts say there is no link to offshore wind activities, although they continue to study the potential risks.



FULL QUESTION



I’m fairly skeptical the ocean wind farms can cause whale deaths. What is the truth?