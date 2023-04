President Biden responded to this week's school shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, which left three 9-year-olds and three adults dead, by saying he had done everything in his power to tackle gun violence. "I have gone the full extent of my executive authority to do, on my own, anything…



#covenantschool #nashville #tennessee #evelyndieckhaus #halliescruggs #williamkinney #cynthiapeak #katherinekoonce #mikehill #capitol