Missing boy Taylen Mosley found dead in alligator's mouth, father arrested

The hunt for a missing toddler sparked when his mother was found murdered has ended in further tragedy as the little boy was also found dead—clamped in an alligator's jaws. A search for 2-year-old Taylen Mosley was launched on Thursday afternoon with a state-wide Amber Alert issued after the body…



