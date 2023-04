Former President Donald Trump claimed he raised $4 million in the 24 hours after his indictment, a quarter of it from first-time donors. Trump says fundraising went into overdrive when News broke on Thursday afternoon that Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand…



#donaldtrump #trump #manhattan #alvinbragg #stormydaniels #trumpcampaign #fl #donaldjtrump #secretservice #mediaite