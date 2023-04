At Least 9 Dead, Dozens Injured As Tornados Wreak Havoc Across America's Heartland Powerful storms swept across America's heartland Friday into early Saturday, resulting in at least nine deaths, injuring dozens, and causing significant damage to homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure,…



#heartland #arkansas #northlittlerock #indiana #sullivan #indianapolis #madisoncounty #pulaskicounty #frankscott #littlerock