‘The Power': How an All-Female Writing Staff Fueled Prime Video’s Gender Dynamic Flipped Sci-Fi Series

“The Power” has arrived on Prime Video, and it marks a somewhat rare occurrence on television: a show about and for women, directed almost entirely by women. Naturally, that was pretty appealing to the women in it — but also to some of the men. The series, adapted from Naomi Alderman’s 2016 book…



#primevideo #naomialdermans #auliicravalhos #cravalho #thewrap #tonicollette #seattle #roblopez #johnleguizamo #leguizamo