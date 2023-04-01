Illinois Theater Roof Collapse During Tornado Leaves One Concertgoer Dead, Dozens Injured

A roof collapse at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Ill. left at least one concertgoer dead and dozens more injured on Friday evening. The Apollo Theater was hosting “The United States of Terror” tour, headlined by four heavy metal bands — Crypta, Revocation, Skeletal Remains and Morbid Angel.…



#apollotheater #belvidere #unitedstatesofterror #skeletalremains #morbidangel #crypta #shawnschadle #apollo #illinois #wisconsin