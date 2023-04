Sharon Acker Dies: Veteran Film (‘Point Blank’) And TV (‘Perry Mason’) Actress Was 87

Sharon Acker, best known as Lee Marvin’s unfaithful wife in the 1967 film Point Blank, died March 16 in a Toronto residential home. She was 87 and her death was confirmed by daughter Kim Everest, a casting director. Acker had a long and varied resume in film, television, and the stage. In 1956,…



