Christo Jivkov Dies: ‘The Passion Of The Christ’ Star Was 48

Actor-producer Christo Jivkov, known for his starring role as John in Mel Gibson’s 2004 blockbuster The Passion Of The Christ, died last night in Los Angeles after a long battle with cancer. He was 48. Jivkov was born Feb. 18, 1975 in Sofia, Bulgaria. Shortly after graduating from the Bulgarian…



