WWE NXT Stand and Deliver advertised every NXT Championship on the line. Six women competed for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship in a ladder match amid Roxanne Perez’s looming (kayfabe) anxiety issues. Five men competed in a Fatal 5-Way for the NXT North American Championship in addition to a…



#wwe #roxanneperezs #triplethreat #gallus #creedbrothers #fallonhenley #kianajames #albafyre #isladawn #nxt