Fernando Alonso. Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. If you're on the western side of our ol' blue marble, you might have to get up early, or stay up late, to catch this weekend's race on Sunday. So good thing you…



#fernandoalonso #australian #f1 #surfshark #belgium #skytv #espnslingtvorange #channel4 #espn #formula1