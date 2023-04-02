WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Results: Austin Theory In Line For Huge Push After Beating John Cena
WWE opened up Night One of WrestleMania 39 with a major upset as Austin Theory defeated arguably the greatest superstar in history John Cena in the show-starting match. What a turn of events for Theory, and what a welcome change for Cena. This was Cena’s first lengthy match since SummerSlam in…
