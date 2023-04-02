WWE WrestleMania 39 Results: Logan Paul, Greatest Celebrity Wrestler Ever, Loses To Rollins

Seth Rollins beat Logan Paul with a Stomp in a highly entertaining showdown at WrestleMania 39. Logan Paul descended from the rafters of SoFi Stadium to a loud enclave of boos, accompanied by a Prime Hydration mascot, who turned out to be KSI, while Seth Rollins received an entrance with a theater…



#sethrollins #loganpaul #wrestlemania #sofistadium #ksi #andykaufman #wwehalloffame #suffice #floydmayweather #chaelsonnen