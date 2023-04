Lamont Butler of the San Diego State Aztecs hit a game-winning shot as the clock expired to defeat the Florida Atlantic Owls, 72-71, in the Final Four. HOUSTON—San Diego State was almost out of time. With the clock ticking down from nine seconds and Florida Atlantic’s defenders charging down the…



#lamontbutler #sandiegostateaztecs #floridaatlanticowls #houstonsandiegostate #floridaatlantic #ncaa