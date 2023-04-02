WWE WrestleMania 39 Results: Rey Mysterio Beats Dominik With Bad Bunny, Frog Splash

Rey Mysterio beat Dominik Mysterio with help from Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 39. Bad Bunny was introduced as a guest of honor during the match, and he played into the finish when he thwarted Dominik’s attempt to use a chain. This finish will likely figure into WWE’s next pay-per-view WrestleMania…



#reymysterio #dominikmysterio #badbunny #wrestlemania39 #dominik #wwe #wrestlemaniabacklash #badbunnys #puertorico #dominikmysterios