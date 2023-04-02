Cryptocurrency Prices And News: Bitcoin Spikes 20% In March; U.S. Government To Sell 41,500 BTC
Cryptocurrency News: Cryptocurrency prices rose Friday to continue rebounding following the Monday news that the Commodities Futures Trading Commission sued Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, and CEO Changpeng Zhao for trading violations. Bitcoin spiked roughly 20% in March and briefly…
