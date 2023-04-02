WWE WrestleMania 39 Results: Rhea Ripley Rides Babyface Reaction, Finally Beats Charlotte
Rhea Ripely defeated Charlotte Flair in an incredible match at WrestleMania 39 where fans were strongly behind Rhea. Ripley finally scored the pinfall victory with a Riptide from the top rope. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley emerged as a favorite to main event Night 1 of WrestleMania, despite…
