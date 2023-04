Ethereum validators have earned 1.1 million ETH ($2.007 billion) in staking rewards since January 2021, according to Delphi Digital data. Ethereum validators started staking in 2021, soon after the launch of the Beacon Chain. Since then, their reward has steadily grown as more validators joined…



