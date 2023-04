Four states have joined the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit aimed at preventing JetBlue Airways from buying rival discount carrier Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion. California, Maryland, New Jersey, and North Carolina signed the lawsuit Friday, which was filed in early March. They join…



#usjusticedepartment #jetblueairways #spiritairlines #maryland #newjersey #northcarolina #massachusetts #connecticut #districtofcolumbia #jetblue