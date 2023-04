Shiba Inu lead Kusama sparked a wave of reactions in the SHIB community with an April Fools' Day prank on social media, joking about pressing "deeply on the mainnet" of Shibarium Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, sent the SHIB community into a frenzy with an April Fools' Day prank on…



#shib #shibariumshibainu #shytoshikusama #shibarium #twitter #fools