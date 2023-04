Elon Musk, the self-acclaimed “Dogefather,” has asked a US Judge to dismiss a $258 billion lawsuit filed against him in 2022. The lawsuit accuses Musk of manipulating the price of Dogecoin in a Ponzi-like manner leading investors to lose money on their investments. Musk denies this and has filed…



#elonmusk #dogecoin #ponzi #doge #takealookatfacts #historyofthe #keithjohnson #manhattan #tesla