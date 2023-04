Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) will run for president in 2024, becoming the latest Republican to launch a campaign for the White House via an announcement on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Driving the news: Hutchinson, who served as Arkansas governor from 2015 to 2023, is the fourth…



#arkansas #asahutchinson #abc #hutchinson #donaldtrump #southcarolina #nikkihaley #vivekramaswamy #abcnews #jonathankarl