Asa Hutchinson Announces Run for President, Calls For Trump to Drop Out Because of Indictment: ‘A Sideshow and Distraction’ for the Country
Published
Republican former Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson announced he’s running for president in 2024, and — he added — former President Donald Trump should get out of the race. Hutchinson confirmed his decision in an interview with ABC News’ Jon Karl. “I have made a decision, and my decision is I’m…
#donaldtrump #hutchinson #abcnews #jonkarl #bentonville #arkansas #trump #stormydaniels #nikkihaley #vivekramaswamy