Joffrey Actor Jack Gleeson Never Actually Watched Game Of Thrones

Joffrey Actor Jack Gleeson Never Actually Watched Game Of Thrones

Upworthy

Published

Learn More Joffrey Actor Jack Gleeson Never Actually Watched Game Of Thrones Aside from "Lost" and "How I Met Your Mother," few shows have received the kind of blowback for their endings that "Game of Thrones" did. The HBO dark fantasy series was a critical darling for much of its run, but the…

#jackgleeson #lost #howimetyourmother #gameofthrones #hbo #joffreybaratheon #entertainmentweekly #lenaheadey #olennatyrell #dianarigg

Full Article