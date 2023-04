Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, called for Russia to free the detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich in a rare phone call with his Moscow counterpart since the start of the war in Ukraine. The American’s plea was rejected by Sergei Lavrov, who responded by saying that US…



#antonyblinken #evangershkovich #moscow #ukraine #sergeilavrov #wsj #gershkovich #russian #urals #ekaterinburg