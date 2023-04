"Embarrassing": Some Democrats Say Trump Indictment Was A Strategic Mistake Authored by Savannah Hulsey Pointer via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), A prominent progressive organization describes the indictment of former President Trump by a Manhattan grand jury as “embarrassing.” U.S. Rep. Adam…



#democrats #epochtimes #manhattan #adamschiff #capitol #trump #alvinbragg #stormydaniels #adamgreen #january6th